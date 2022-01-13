UrduPoint.com

Unvaccinated Father In Quebec Temporarily Loses Visitation Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Unvaccinated father in Quebec temporarily loses visitation rights

A Canadian father, unvaccinated against Covid and "opposed to health measures," lost the right to visit his 12-year-old after a Quebec judge ruled his visits would not be in the child's "best interest."

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A Canadian father, unvaccinated against Covid and "opposed to health measures," lost the right to visit his 12-year-old after a Quebec judge ruled his visits would not be in the child's "best interest." The decision, initially reported by Quebec newspaper Le Devoir and consulted by AFP, was rendered December 23 and suspends the father's visitation rights until February, unless he decides to get vaccinated.

"It would not be in the child's best interest to have contact with their father if he is not vaccinated and is opposed to health measures in the current epidemiological context," the judge said in his ruling, referring to a spike in Covid cases due to the Omicron variant.

The issue arose when the father requested an extension of his allotted visitation time around the holidays.

The mother opposed his request. She told the court she had recently discovered he was unvaccinated and showed his previous social media posts showing an opposition to health measures.

The judge noted that while the child is vaccinated, their protection "seems reduced against the Omicron variant which is spreading at the moment in Quebec." The mother also lives with her partner and two other children, aged seven months and four years -- too young for vaccines, which Canada has authorized from the age of five.

"In these circumstances, it is not in the interest of any of the three children" for the 12-year-old to visit their father, the judge ruled.

Although more than 90 percent of adults in Quebec are vaccinated against Covid-19, the province has registered a steep increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

In an attempt to stem the new wave, Quebec announced on December 30 the return of certain restrictions, including a 10 PM curfew and a ban on private gatherings.

The French-speaking province will also impose a new health tax on unvaccinated people in the coming weeks, and has already banned them from non-essential stores.

Related Topics

Canada Social Media Holidays Visit Young February December From Best Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

18 minutes ago
 Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headlin ..

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline Coachella

20 seconds ago
 Britain seeks 'pragmatic' EU approach at Northern ..

Britain seeks 'pragmatic' EU approach at Northern Ireland talks

21 seconds ago
 Defender Weddle rejoins NFL Rams two years after r ..

Defender Weddle rejoins NFL Rams two years after retiring

23 seconds ago
 Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soa ..

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

24 seconds ago
 vivo V23e — A Promising Contender With Its Camer ..

Vivo V23e — A Promising Contender With Its Camera Innovation, Trendy Design An ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.