Unvaccinated Passengers To Be Banned On Public Transport From Oct 31st

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:36 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to ban unvaccinated passengers from travelling in public transport and issued directives for establishing vaccination centers at all bus stations for the convenience of the general public, especially the passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to ban unvaccinated passengers from travelling in public transport and issued directives for establishing vaccination centers at all bus stations for the convenience of the general public, especially the passengers.

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz here decided not to allow unvaccinated passengers to travel on public transport from October 31st. Likewise, it was decided that anti-corona vaccination would also be mandatory for the drivers, cleaners and staff working at bus terminals.

The Local Government and Transport Department would initiate special vaccination campaigns in bus terminals of their jurisdictions to vaccinate the people.

Official sources said vaccination campaigns at bus terminals of all the districts would be monitored by the respective deputy commissioners.

