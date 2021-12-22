Up to 15% of New COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Attributed to Omicron Strain - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Between 10-15% of new positive COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands are attributed to the Omicron variant, the chairman of the country's outbreak management team, Jaap van Dissel, said.

The scientist stressed that meanwhile the new coronavirus strain accounts for 10% to 15% of new positive cases, the number continues to double every 2.5 days.

Dissel added that pressure on the country's healthcare system will intensify in the coming weeks, despite a lockdown that has been in effect since December 19.

"Even amid a lockdown, we can expect 100 to 150 hospitalization a day, assuming that the Omicron strain will provoke the same number of hospitalizations as the Delta variant," the scientist said during a parliamentary briefing as quoted by the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation.

Dissel noted that there is no conclusive evidence that the new coronavirus strain is less likely to cause infection that is as severe as that caused by previous strains.

On Sunday, the Netherlands announced that a lockdown will be introduced until January 14 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. All bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, theaters, gyms as well as shops that do not sell essential goods have shut down. The country has been experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, despite the fact that over 65% of the population have been fully vaccinated.