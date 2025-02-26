Open Menu

Upgradation Of DHQs, BHUs Across The Province Underway, Says Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Kahuta and Kalar Syedan, where he inspected various wards and interacted with the patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Kahuta and Kalar Syedan, where he inspected various wards and interacted with the patients.

According to the details, the hospital administration briefed the minister about the facilities being provided to the hospitals. He directed to provide services regarding Maryam Nawaz Clinic on Wheels and mobile Hospital in Kahuta for a week.

Khawaja Imran assured the hospital administration of providing a new digital X-ray machine in the upcoming annual development budget.

The provincial minister called the Secretary C&W on the spot and directed to complete the new building of THQ within three months.

Khawaja Imran Nazir also ordered to install five additional monitors in the ICU of both THQs within 48 hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that providing modern health facilities in remote areas was his government's mission and commitment.

"The emergency room of Kalar Syedan will be upgraded. The process of upgrading DHQs and BHUs across the province is underway on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif", he said.

The minister further said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is providing the maximum resources to the health sector.

