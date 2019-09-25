Urgent action needed to address lack of' 'Eclampsia' awareness, says doctor

Creating awareness on 'Eclampsia' (High blood pressure) during pregnancies , especially in rural areas, and early diagnosis and counseling are extremely important to tackle genetic disorders, experts said on Wednesday

Senior gynecologist Dr Salwa Nadeem Zubairi talking to private news channel said due to lack of public awareness and training on 'Eclampsia' majority of deaths are rising that could be avoided by timely and effective antenatal care and hospital delivery.

She explained Preeclampsia is a condition that begins during pregnancy, usually after the 20th week. However, the symptoms and signs of preeclampsia may persist after delivery, and rarely the condition might not be recognized until after the baby is born.

A woman with preeclampsia develops high blood pressure and usually protein in her urine, and she often has swelling (edema) of the legs, hands, face, or entire body, she said.

Expert said when preeclampsia becomes severe, it can cause dangerous complications for the mother and the fetus.

In parts of the world with more limited medical care, preeclampsia and eclampsia cause many women to die during pregnancy, she mentioned.

Fortunately, with appropriate prenatal care and monitoring, most women with preeclampsia and eclampsia and their babies survive just fine, she added.

One of these complications is eclampsia, the term used when seizures develop in a woman with severe preeclampsia. Another concern is the higher risk of stroke during pregnancy and after delivery, she added.

Pre-eclampsia is a major cause of illness and death in both mothers and babies worldwide including our country but more awareness is needed, experts say.

She stressed that pre-marital screening was imperative to examine the detection and prevention of at risk marriages, minimizing the prevalence and impact of common genetic disorders.

Warning signs of Eclampsia include severe headaches, changes in vision, rapid weight gain and swelling in the limbs.

High blood pressure can cause problems for you and your baby during pregnancy, including preeclampsia and premature birth, she explained.

Preeclampsia can be scary because its symptoms often aren't noticed, she highlighted.

If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend medications and ask you to monitor your blood pressure at home between visits, she added.

Preeclampsia can affect both mother and baby, she said, adding, Pregnant women with preeclampsia have high blood pressure and signs of liver or kidney damage.

Hypertensive pregnancy disorders are the most common medical complication during pregnancy, she said, adding, there are four major types of hypertensive pregnancy disorders. The most common is gestational hypertension, also referred to as pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH), which occurs after 20 weeks gestation.

Preeclampsia is a form of hypertensive pregnancy disorder with multiorgan involvement.

Expert groups recommend that women who are risk of preeclampsia, especially those at high risk take a low-dose aspirin to prevent and should adopt healthy lifestyle and food.