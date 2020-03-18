Urology ward opened at DHQ hospital

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday formally inaugurated Urology department at DHQ hospital to ensure proper treatment of kidney patients

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :

Kidney patients used to be kept at general ward, however, the new Urology ward equipped with all required facilities would provide better care to them, DC said on the occasion.

Shortage of staff for urology ward would be met soon through new recruitment, however, trained staff from other wards has been deputed for the time being.

Tareen further stated that new furniture would also be purchased for the ward.

MS DHQ hospital Dr. Mahr Muhammad Iqbal said that the new urology ward would have capacity for twenty (20) patients.