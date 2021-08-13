UrduPoint.com

Uruguay To Fully Vaccinate 70 Pct Of Population Against COVID-19 By Next Week: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:47 PM

Uruguay to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population against COVID-19 by next week: health minister

Uruguay will surpass the goal of fully vaccinating 70 percent of its population against COVID-19 next week, Public Health Minister Daniel Salinas has said

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Uruguay will surpass the goal of fully vaccinating 70 percent of its population against COVID-19 next week, Public Health Minister Daniel Salinas has said.

"Next week we will be crossing that goal of what's called herd immunity with 70 percent (fully vaccinated)," Salinas told local television on Wednesday night.

"We aim to reach 75 percent (of the population) with two doses," he said, warning that those without immunization "are more defenseless" against the Delta variant of novel coronavirus.

Salinas said the current pandemic situation is under "control and permanent alert," adding that 2.6 million Uruguayans have been vaccinated.

Currently 66 percent of the population has been inoculated with two doses and 73 percent with at least one, according to health authorities.

Related Topics

Immunity Alert Salinas Uruguay TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

7 minutes ago
 U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths cont ..

U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise: CDC director

21 seconds ago
 PNCA organized online musical concert

PNCA organized online musical concert

23 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

24 seconds ago
 UET students converts motorbike engine into electr ..

UET students converts motorbike engine into electric

26 seconds ago
 Lawyers claim govt 'interference' in Tanzania oppo ..

Lawyers claim govt 'interference' in Tanzania opposition leader's case

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.