Uruguay to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population against COVID-19 by next week: health minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Uruguay will surpass the goal of fully vaccinating 70 percent of its population against COVID-19 next week, Public Health Minister Daniel Salinas has said.

"Next week we will be crossing that goal of what's called herd immunity with 70 percent (fully vaccinated)," Salinas told local television on Wednesday night.

"We aim to reach 75 percent (of the population) with two doses," he said, warning that those without immunization "are more defenseless" against the Delta variant of novel coronavirus.

Salinas said the current pandemic situation is under "control and permanent alert," adding that 2.6 million Uruguayans have been vaccinated.

Currently 66 percent of the population has been inoculated with two doses and 73 percent with at least one, according to health authorities.