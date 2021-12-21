UrduPoint.com

U.S. Announces First Recorded Omicron-related Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:02 PM

U.S. announces first recorded Omicron-related death

An unvaccinated man living in Harris County, Texas, is believed to be the first victim having died from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, local media reported Monday

HOUSTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:An unvaccinated man living in Harris County, Texas, is believed to be the first victim having died from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, local media reported Monday.

"sad to report the first local fatality from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from the eastern portion of Harris County who was not vaccinated," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted earlier in the day.

The victim had an underlying health condition, she added.

Reports from ABC news and Fox News said this is believed to be the first recorded Omicron-related death in the United States.

Omicron accounts for 73.2 percent of new cases across the country in the week that ended on Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Related Topics

Died Man United States Media From Sad

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains ..

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains down on a busy 2021

9 minutes ago
 Moldovan General Prosecutor's Office Summons Forme ..

Moldovan General Prosecutor's Office Summons Former President Dodon

1 second ago
 Author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari rememb ..

Author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

3 seconds ago
 Hong Kong students excel at International Junior S ..

Hong Kong students excel at International Junior Science Olympiad

6 minutes ago
 IT exports increase by 37.57% in five months

IT exports increase by 37.57% in five months

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in Laos

COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in Laos

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.