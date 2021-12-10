UrduPoint.com

U.S. CDC Recommends COVID-19 Boosters For Teenagers Aged 16 And 17 Amid Omicron Fears

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:13 PM

U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenagers aged 16 and 17 amid Omicron fears

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended individuals 16 and 17 years of age get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first two doses

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :-- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended individuals 16 and 17 years of age get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first two doses.

The CDC recommendation came hours after the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech third shot to this age group.

"Although we don't have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

"We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series," Walensky said.

Related Topics

Post All

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

1 minute ago
 KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainant ..

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

2 minutes ago
 Human rights joint responsibility of society & gov ..

Human rights joint responsibility of society & govt: Commissioner Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

19 minutes ago
 DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

2 minutes ago
 Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.