U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenagers aged 16 and 17 amid Omicron fears

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :-- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended individuals 16 and 17 years of age get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first two doses.

The CDC recommendation came hours after the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech third shot to this age group.

"Although we don't have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

"We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series," Walensky said.