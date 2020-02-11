UrduPoint.com
US Confirms Coronavirus Infection Among Wuhan Evacuees, 13th Country-Wide Total - CDC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed late on Monday an additional case of the novel coronavirus infection in a quarantined citizen evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which brings the total number of detected cases in the US to 13

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed late on Monday an additional case of the novel coronavirus infection in a quarantined citizen evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which brings the total number of detected cases in the US to 13.

The case is the first one from among the evacuees under mandatory 14-day quarantine in the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

"CDC today confirmed another infection with 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the United States that was detected in California. The patient who was under a Federal quarantine order recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019. This brings the total of number of 2019-nCoV cases in the United States to 13," the CDC said in a statement late on Monday.

The infected individual was transported to the University of California San Diego Medical Center with another individual who is being tested for the virus.

"We currently have two patients at UC San Diego Health from Miramar. One has tested positive for #2019nCoV; the other is considered a person under investigation. Both patients are doing well and have minimal symptoms," the hospital said in a tweet.

California has registered more than half of the coronavirus cases in the US, although the risk of widespread infection remains low, according to the CDC.

The US has evacuated most of its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Hubei Province and many more from elsewhere in China as have most foreign nations.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in December Wuhan, located in Hubei, and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 1,000 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 42,000.

