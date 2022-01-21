UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Against Mandates Tests COVID-19 Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:54 PM

US congressman against mandates tests COVID-19 positive

A US Republican representative for Kentucky, who has been critical of vaccination and the mandatory mask rule, announced Thursday that he caught the coronavirus

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A US Republican representative for Kentucky, who has been critical of vaccination and the mandatory mask rule, announced Thursday that he caught the coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for SARS-CoV2. (Home test, confirmed by lab PCR.) I had cold/allergy symptoms for 1 day, and seem to be over it," Thomas Massie said on Twitter.

"I can't guarantee, but I suspect my symptoms have been very mild due to prior infection 2 years ago. Also, perhaps this was omicron?," he added.

Massie, who is not vaccinated or boosted, said he would not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week.

He urged those who feel sick to seek doctor's advice. "Every case is unique and some cases are very serious."He previously argued that the mandatory mask rule in the House of Representatives violates science and the Constitution.

