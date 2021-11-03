UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Karachi Visited COVID-19 Vaccination Centre At Shah Bhitai Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:09 PM

US Consul General Karachi visited COVID-19 vaccination centre at Shah Bhitai Hospital

The United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Strorh visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad here on Wednesday to review the process of vaccination against pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Strorh visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad here on Wednesday to review the process of vaccination against pandemic.

The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer and Medical Superintendent Shah Bhitai Hospital Dr.

Muhammad Usman welcomed the Consul General and briefed him about the progress of vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Mark Strorh informed that under UDAID Programme efforts were being made to improve health facilities in Sindh province and assured that maximum support would be extended in this regard.

About vaccination against pandemic, he informed that 23 million vaccine doses had been provided to Pakistan with objective to get all people of the country vaccinated like American people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Progress United States All Million

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani, Arooba Rabbani hold open court, issue ..

Saeed Ghani, Arooba Rabbani hold open court, issues directives for resolution of ..

8 minutes ago
 Dengue surveillance in full swing

Dengue surveillance in full swing

8 minutes ago
 Beekeepers training under BTH shows 60% increase i ..

Beekeepers training under BTH shows 60% increase in honey harvest

10 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over loss of lives in AJK road accid ..

Fawad grieved over loss of lives in AJK road accident

10 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military Council to Determine Political F ..

Sudanese Military Council to Determine Political Future of Hamdok on Wednesday - ..

14 minutes ago
 Minister visits under construction building of tra ..

Minister visits under construction building of training college

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.