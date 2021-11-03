US Consul General Karachi visited COVID-19 vaccination centre at Shah Bhitai Hospital

The United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Strorh visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad here on Wednesday to review the process of vaccination against pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Strorh visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad here on Wednesday to review the process of vaccination against pandemic.

The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer and Medical Superintendent Shah Bhitai Hospital Dr.

Muhammad Usman welcomed the Consul General and briefed him about the progress of vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Mark Strorh informed that under UDAID Programme efforts were being made to improve health facilities in Sindh province and assured that maximum support would be extended in this regard.

About vaccination against pandemic, he informed that 23 million vaccine doses had been provided to Pakistan with objective to get all people of the country vaccinated like American people.