US Consul General Meets Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:14 PM

US Consul General meets Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid

American Consul General Consul Colleen Crenwelge met the Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :American Consul General Consul Colleen Crenwelge met the Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha, Political & Economic Officer of American Consul General, Political & Economic Specialist Sadaf Saad and Mian Zahid were also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding the provision of better healthcare facilities to the patients by introducing modern reforms were discussed. Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Momin Agha informed the US diplomat about the various initiatives took for providing better healthcare facilities at Public hospitals in Punjab.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that state-of-the-art hospitals were being constructed in various districts of Punjab. She said the Punjab government was struggling to provide the best healthcare facilities for eradicating referral system in public sector hospitals. She said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab government was determined to make government hospitals a better treatment place for the patients.

The Minister thanked the US government for its cooperation in various sectors. US Consul General lauded the efforts of Dr. Yasmeen Rashid for providing facilities to the patients in public sector hospitals.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

