UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 6,000

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 6,000

The number of people in the U.S. who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 6,000 mark, according to data released early Friday by Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people in the U.S. who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 6,000 mark, according to data released early Friday by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 6,053 deaths and 245,540 cases as the U.S. struggles to curb the outbreak.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump warned that the next two weeks will be "very painful" in the U.S. in terms of deaths from the coronavirus and urged Americans to brace for "hard days ahead." "This is going to be a very, very painful two weeks," he stressed at a White House press conference.

New York is the U.S.

state worst-hit by the pandemic with more than 2,300 deaths. It has more than 92,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and California, the states with the second and third-most infections, trailing far behind with nearly 26,000 and 11,100 cases respectively.

The U.S. has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections followed by Italy, Spain and Germany after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread to at least 177 countries and regions.

There are 1,016,128 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 53,145 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 211,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

China White House Trump Died Germany Wuhan York Spain Italy December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso frees prisoners to stem virus spread

3 minutes ago

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 5 ..

6 minutes ago

Temperature checks, masks new norm for Amazon empl ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft ..

3 minutes ago

World Bank approves 26.9 mln USD for Mongolia COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 601 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.