UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Deaths Hit 205, Cases Over 14,200

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:31 PM

US coronavirus deaths hit 205, cases over 14,200

The death toll from coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 205, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 205, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases has swelled to over 14,200, while Washington state -- where the epidemic was first reported in the country -- continues to be the most affected with a death tally of 74.

Besides, 38 deaths were reported in New York, 18 in California, 10 each in Georgia and Louisiana.

The numbers of deaths in 20 other states remain in the singe-digits.

In all, 121 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.

m. local time (1600GMT) the preceding day.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 160 countries and regions around the globe, killing over 10,000 people as of Friday, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeded 244,500.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global pandemic and said "Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic." U.S. President Donald Trump issued a national emergency declaration last week and signed a multibillion-dollar emergency aid package, estimated at $105 billion, late Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The package includes free COVID-19 testing and paid family and sick leave for many Americans who otherwise lack such benefits.

Related Topics

World Europe China Washington Trump Wuhan New York Georgia December Family All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) suspends pu ..

4 minutes ago

Two illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

France says 130,000 citizens stuck abroad over vir ..

4 minutes ago

Norway cuts interest rates again

1 minute ago

PPP kicks off "Peoples healthcare Awareness Campai ..

4 minutes ago

US and Mexio plan to close border to 'non-essentia ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.