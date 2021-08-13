UrduPoint.com

U.S. COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Continue To Rise: CDC Director

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:52 PM

U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise: CDC director

U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide are rising at a record level as most of the country is experiencing substantial or high transmission, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide are rising at a record level as most of the country is experiencing substantial or high transmission, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday.

"We continue to see cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increase across the country.

And now over 90 percent of counties in the United States are experiencing substantial or high transmission," Walensky said in a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing.

According to Walensky, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached about 113,000 new cases per day, nearly 24 percent increase from the previous week.

Hospital admissions rose 31 percent, to an average of 9,700 hospitalizations per day, and fatalities increased to 452 per day, a 22 percent increase from the prior seven-day period, Walensky said.

Related Topics

White House United States From

Recent Stories

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

11 minutes ago
 UoP organized exhibition on Independence day celeb ..

UoP organized exhibition on Independence day celebrations

58 seconds ago
 Afghanistan Nearing Humanitarian Crisis at 'Unprec ..

Afghanistan Nearing Humanitarian Crisis at 'Unprecedented' Pace - Charity

59 seconds ago
 Taliban take provincial capital 50 km (30 miles) s ..

Taliban take provincial capital 50 km (30 miles) south of Kabul: local official

1 minute ago
 China steps up punishment for breaching COVID-19 p ..

China steps up punishment for breaching COVID-19 prevention measures

1 minute ago
 Russia Interested in Energy Cooperation With India ..

Russia Interested in Energy Cooperation With India - Ministry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.