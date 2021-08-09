UrduPoint.com

U.S. Daily COVID-19 Cases Reach Six-month High

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:22 PM

U.S. daily COVID-19 cases reach six-month high

The United States is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the first time since February

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:The United States is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the first time since February.

The last time the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 was on Feb. 11, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The current surge, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, was largely among the country's unvaccinated population.

50 percent of the U.S. population -- about 165.9 million people -- had been fully vaccinated against the virus. Roughly 193.7 million, or 58.4 percent of all Americans, have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

United States February All From Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

11 minutes ago
 Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in ..

Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in Tokyo

4 minutes ago
 62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanu ..

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanukovych, Son on Interpol Wanted ..

4 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggl ..

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle

16 minutes ago
 Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts ..

Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts after 6-year ban

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.