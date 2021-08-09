U.S. daily COVID-19 cases reach six-month high

The United States is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the first time since February

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:The United States is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the first time since February.

The last time the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 was on Feb. 11, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The current surge, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, was largely among the country's unvaccinated population.

50 percent of the U.S. population -- about 165.9 million people -- had been fully vaccinated against the virus. Roughly 193.7 million, or 58.4 percent of all Americans, have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.