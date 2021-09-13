U.S. delivers 320,580 Pfizer doses to Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho welcomed the arrival of 320,580 new Pfizer vaccine doses sent by the United States through COVAX facility to the people of Sindh here.

According to a communique on Monday, Consul General Stroh during a 320,580 Pfizer vaccine handover ceremony at the Sindh government's ultra-cold chain facility in Karachi said, 'I am proud to represent the people of the United States as we partner with the Pakistani people to defeat COVID-19.'He said, 'We are making this donation to save Pakistani lives and to end this pandemic. Together, we will continue to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious diseases.'