US Expert Says Establishing COVID-19 Origin 'Critical' To Prevent Future Pandemics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) It is "absolutely critical" to fully understand the origins of the coronavirus to prevent humanity from facing similar pandemics in future, Co-Director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development Peter Hotez said in an interview with the NBC news broadcaster.

Last week, the White House accused China of not being fully cooperative with the probe into the origins of the coronavirus. According to the US Intelligence Community (IC), there was insufficient information to assess whether COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak. This prompted President Joe Biden to order the IC to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of the virus and to report their findings to him in 90 days.

"This is now our third major coronavirus epidemic/pandemic of the XXI century ... [after SARS and MERS]. This is the third one. And Mother-nature is telling what is going to happen. There is going to be COVID-26 and COVID-32 unless we fully understand the origins of COVID-19. And this is absolutely critical," Hotez said.

The specialist believes it is necessary to send another international team of epidemiologists, virologists and other specialists to the Chinese city of Wuhan � the world's first hotbed of COVID-19 �where they will collect data and the needed samples.

Commenting on the need to involve China in international efforts to probe the origins of the virus, Hotez said that it would be difficult to access the relevant data without Beijing's cooperation.

"I think we have to really put a lot of pressure on China, including possible sanctions, to allow a team of outstanding epidemiologists and virologists in China with unfettered access to animals, to peoples, to samples, to the lab," the expert added.

In early 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) sent a fact-finding mission to Wuhan, where experts examined a laboratory, hospitals and markets for clues on the virus' origins. They concluded that the leak from the lab was "extremely unlikely," while the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary animal.

Following the probe, Washington expressed concerns about whether China duly communicated raw data on the coronavirus to the WHO amid media reports that the organization's investigators were denied access to personalized data on more than a hundred early cases of COVID-19. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as 13 other nations, later expressed similar concerns.

