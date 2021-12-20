US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients - Reports

Intensive care units in the US hospitals are overwhelmed ahead of the expected surge in Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases, with non-COVID patients in severe health conditions and surging Delta variant cases already stretching many hospitals thin, the Wall Street Journal reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Intensive care units in the US hospitals are overwhelmed ahead of the expected surge in Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases, with non-COVID patients in severe health conditions and surging Delta variant cases already stretching many hospitals thin, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In many cities hospitals' intensive care units are overloaded with patients who need emergency care, including those with the Delta strain and non COVID-19-related diseases as cancer or heart disease. In many hospitals few beds are available in anticipation of the influx of patients with a more contagious Omicron variant, the news outlet said on Sunday.

Across the country hospitals in 92 cities have reached the average intensive-care occupancy at 100% or more, the newspaper said citing the data of the University of Minnesota COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project. Meanwhile, last week nearly 310 cities had intensive care units moving toward full load with average occupancy varying from 90% to 99%.

Hospital executives claim that the situation is compounded by "widespread staffing shortages" in health sector.

While the current influx of patients largely stems from the fact that many people delayed their treatment, fearful of acquiring COVID-19 at a hospital.

According to the Wall Street Journal, doctors in a Minneapolis hospital were compelled to send home patients in less critical conditions, though ordinarily they would have been hospitalized. As specialists argue, delaying treatment may cause severe complications, noting that during previous pandemic upsurges, patients who needed intensive care "died before they could get it."

On Sunday, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci forecast an increased burden to fall on the US hospitals due to the spread of Omicron strain.

The United States is currently going through another COVID-19 upswing with about 130,000 cases registered daily, which is the highest rate worldwide. Around 60% of the populations is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, significantly undermining efforts to contain the Omicron surge.