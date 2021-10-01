UrduPoint.com

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:34 PM

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination

The US' Moderna biotechnology firm and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, which is in charge of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine's sales and distribution in Japan, announced on Friday that tiny metal chips found in several vials of the vaccine were the result of a human error

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US' Moderna biotechnology firm and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, which is in charge of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine's sales and distribution in Japan, announced on Friday that tiny metal chips found in several vials of the vaccine were the result of a human error.

Earlier in the day, the two published a report recapping the results of the August probe launched after foreign substances were discovered in some vials of the vaccine distributed in Japan.

"The most probable cause of the particles identified in one of the recalled lots is related to friction between two pieces of metal installed in the stoppering module of the production line.

This was the result of incorrect assembly and was due to human error specific to visually misjudging the required 1mm gap between the star-wheel and the stopper," the companies said in a joint statement, released by Moderna.

The rare presence of these particles posed no undue risk to patient safety and did not affect the benefit/risk profile of the product, the statement read.

After foreign substances were detected in different batches of the Moderna vaccine in August, Japan had to suspend the use of 1.63 million doses.

Related Topics

Assembly Japan August Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

52 seconds ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

2 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

2 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.