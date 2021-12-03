UrduPoint.com

US Novavax Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Construct to Target Omicron Coronavirus Strain

The US biotechnology company Novavax said that it had started work on developing the "Omicron-specific construct" of the antigen in its COVID-19 vaccine as part of the two-pronged strategy to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The US biotechnology company Novavax said that it had started work on developing the "Omicron-specific construct" of the antigen in its COVID-19 vaccine as part of the two-pronged strategy to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

The first set of measures to be taken within the strategy entails evaluation of effectiveness of the existing vaccine by Novavax against the Omicron strain, while the second one comprises creation of a particular antigen construct in a vaccine aimed specifically at fighting the new coronavirus variant, the company said on Thursday.

"Novavax has initiated development of an Omicron-specific construct of its SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein (rS) antigen, currently in use in NVX-CoV2373.

The initial steps required to manufacture an Omicron-specific spike are underway and GMP manufacturing in a commercial facility is anticipated in January 2022. Lab-based assessment of a new strain-matched nanoparticle vaccine will begin within a few weeks," the press statement from the company said.

The researchers also plan to find out if antibodies in vaccinated people can neutralize the new strain.

The coronavirus Omicron variant was first found in South Africa last week, and the World Health Organization called the strain as one of concern. Omicron has already prompted many countries to impose travel restrictions and bolster public health measures.

