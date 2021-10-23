UrduPoint.com

US, Pakistan Agree On Bilateral Collaboration In Health Sector

United States and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to remain engaged for further bilateral collaboration in the health sector to achieve the sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :United States and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to remain engaged for further bilateral collaboration in the health sector to achieve the sustainable development.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar held a virtual meeting with the U.S. Department of State's Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security, Ms. Gayle E. Smith at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C, said a press release issued here.

The Minister briefed Ms. Smith on Pakistan's efforts against COVID-19 pandemic including the vaccination campaign.

The Minister stressed the need to learn from collective experiences and lessons of the global COVID-19 response.

He thanked the U.S. Government for providing valuable support for Pakistan's COVID-19 response, noting in particular the provision of COVID vaccines.

Ms. Smith appreciated Pakistan's efforts against COVID-19 and said that Pakistan was an important partner in combating the pandemic.

She said that the US Government had so far provided around 16 million vaccination doses to Pakistan and was trying to increase that figure.

The Minister and Ms. Smith agreed to enhance cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

They also agreed that the global community needed to share best practices and work together to prepare for future pandemics.

