US Ready To Supply COVID-19 Vaccines To Central Asia - White House Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:49 PM

The United States is ready to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Central Asian countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States is ready to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Central Asian countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said Thursday.

The Uzbek capital of Tashkent is hosting a regular C5+1 meeting on Thursday, which includes five Central Asian countries plus the United States.

"We have already pledged to donate 500 million doses through COVAX, and many more vaccines are on the way, including to this region [Central Asia]," Sherwood-Randall said at the meeting.

The adviser noted that Washington is extending its efforts to end the pandemic globally after achieving significant vaccination rates at home.

"We are committed to supporting the end of the pandemic globally. We've made significant strides at home and, as you know, we are also now rolling out an aggressive campaign to accelerate vaccine distribution around the world," she remarked.�

The C5+1 format was established in September 2015 between the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan with the goal of enhancing regional cooperation.

