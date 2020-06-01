US records 598 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 598 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing its total to 104,356 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 598 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing its total to 104,356 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,788,762 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).