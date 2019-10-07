US Records 7 New Cases of Measles, Bringing 2019 Total to 1,250 - Health Department

Seven new cases of measles were reported in the United States last week, bringing the yearly total number of infections to 1,250, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Seven new cases of measles were reported in the United States last week, bringing the yearly total number of infections to 1,250, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday.

"From January 1 to October 3, 2019, 1,250 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states," the statement said. "This is an increase of seven cases from the previous week.

"

The tally represented the greatest number of measles cases reported in the United States since 1992, with more than 75 percent linked to outbreaks in New York, the CDC said.

All the cases reported this year were those of "wild-type D8 or B3" measles and the majority of the infected individuals had not been vaccinated.

The CDC said 119 of those infected were hospitalized and 61 reported complications that include pneumonia and encephalitis.