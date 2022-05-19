UrduPoint.com

U.S. Reports 180 Severe Hepatitis Cases In Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:56 PM

U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in children

A total of 180 children with acute hepatitis of unknown cause have been reported from 36 U.S. states and territories as of Wednesday, according to the latest update of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:A total of 180 children with acute hepatitis of unknown cause have been reported from 36 U.S. states and territories as of Wednesday, according to the latest update of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new number is an increase of 71 cases from the 109 cases reported by the CDC on May 5.

There have been no reported deaths since February 2022, and the proportion of pediatric patients requiring liver transplants has gone down from 15 percent to 9 percent since May 5, according to the CDC.

Adenovirus has been detected in nearly half of the children and continues to be a strong lead, said the CDC.

Further laboratory tests are being conducted to look more closely at the virus genome and other potential pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, said the CDC.

Related Topics

Lead February May From

Recent Stories

China's service outstanding sector posts steady gr ..

China's service outstanding sector posts steady growth

45 seconds ago
 Four injured in road accident

Four injured in road accident

47 seconds ago
 Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. inve ..

Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. inventories

48 seconds ago
 Germany school shooting injures one, suspect arres ..

Germany school shooting injures one, suspect arrested

50 seconds ago
 Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

4 minutes ago
 Acting Governor Balochistan accepts Magsi's resign ..

Acting Governor Balochistan accepts Magsi's resignation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.