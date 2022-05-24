U.S. reports weekly count of 100,000 child COVID-19 cases

More than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week, up by about 72 percent from two weeks ago, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:More than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week, up by about 72 percent from two weeks ago, according to the latest report by the American academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

It marks the sixth consecutive weekly increase in child COVID-19 cases in the United States, said the report published on Monday.

Almost 13.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country with over 316,000 of them detected in the past four weeks, according to the report.

Nearly 5.4 million child COVID-19 cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2022.

Children represent 19 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, the report showed.