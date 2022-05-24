UrduPoint.com

U.S. Reports Weekly Count Of 100,000 Child COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 02:27 PM

U.S. reports weekly count of 100,000 child COVID-19 cases

More than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week, up by about 72 percent from two weeks ago, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:More than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week, up by about 72 percent from two weeks ago, according to the latest report by the American academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

It marks the sixth consecutive weekly increase in child COVID-19 cases in the United States, said the report published on Monday.

Almost 13.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country with over 316,000 of them detected in the past four weeks, according to the report.

Nearly 5.4 million child COVID-19 cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2022.

Children represent 19 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, the report showed.

Related Topics

United States All From Million

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

25 minutes ago
 9 POs, 12 court absconders held

9 POs, 12 court absconders held

41 seconds ago
 Indigenous Australians hold just 0.7 pct of execut ..

Indigenous Australians hold just 0.7 pct of executive jobs: report

45 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bang ..

Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bangladesh Test

7 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.