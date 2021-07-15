US sends half million Covid vaccines to Jordan

Half a million Covid-19 vaccines began shipping Thursday from the United States to Jordan in the latest stage of a global US effort to overcome the pandemic, officials said

A senior White House official told AFP: "500,000 doses of Pfizer will begin to be shipped to Jordan from the United States.

These doses arrive in Jordan on Saturday."According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the doses are being sent in a direct arrangement with Jordan, rather than through the international Covax program.

"We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Jordan," the official told AFP.