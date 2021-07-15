UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sends Half Million Covid Vaccines To Jordan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:07 PM

US sends half million Covid vaccines to Jordan

Half a million Covid-19 vaccines began shipping Thursday from the United States to Jordan in the latest stage of a global US effort to overcome the pandemic, officials said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Half a million Covid-19 vaccines began shipping Thursday from the United States to Jordan in the latest stage of a global US effort to overcome the pandemic, officials said.

A senior White House official told AFP: "500,000 doses of Pfizer will begin to be shipped to Jordan from the United States.

These doses arrive in Jordan on Saturday."According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the doses are being sent in a direct arrangement with Jordan, rather than through the international Covax program.

"We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Jordan," the official told AFP.

Related Topics

White House United States From Million

Recent Stories

China-Russia Trade En Route to Break Record in 202 ..

3 minutes ago

EU Lawmakers Call on Union to Be Ready Not to Reco ..

3 minutes ago

TEVTA stresses for equipping youngsters with techn ..

15 minutes ago

At least 19 dead in Germany as storms lash Europe

15 minutes ago

Slovenia Stands in Solidarity With EU on Expulsion ..

15 minutes ago

APCPLA issues election schedule

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.