UrduPoint.com

US Ships Nearly 1.7 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Uganda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 03:47 PM

US ships nearly 1.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Uganda

The United States is shipping nearly 1.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda, a White House official said Thursday, in the latest wave of jabs donated to stem the global pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States is shipping nearly 1.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda, a White House official said Thursday, in the latest wave of jabs donated to stem the global pandemic.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, the United States is shipping 1,684,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Uganda," a senior US official said, asking not to be named.

The vaccines are being shipped, starting Thursday, through Covax, the global distribution initiative co-led by public-private partnership Gavi.

On Wednesday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the United States had reached the milestone of 400 million vaccine doses delivered to 112 countries.

"Four hundred million doses shipped for free with no strings attached," Zients said.

Washington has pledged 1.1 billion shots to the rest of the world -- more than any other country -- and has already sent vaccines to countries ranging from Guatemala to Papua New Guinea.

The US shots often cross paths with shipments from China and Russia in what has been dubbed "vaccine diplomacy," although the US official insisted "we are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions." According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, just 4.36 percent of Uganda's population is fully vaccinated.

Uganda ended the world's longest school closure earlier this month, ordering millions of students back to the classroom nearly two years after learning was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country of some 45 million people recorded 160,778 Covid-19 cases, with 3,497 deaths, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins.

Related Topics

World Russia China White House Guatemala Papua New Guinea United States Uganda From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

1 minute ago
 Cable networks of all major cities to be converted ..

Cable networks of all major cities to be converted into digital, says Fawad Ch

13 minutes ago
 Gov't can opt Plan B to execute ML-1 railway proje ..

Gov't can opt Plan B to execute ML-1 railway project: NA panel told

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Decide on Russia's Next Steps on US-NATO ..

Putin to Decide on Russia's Next Steps on US-NATO Response to Security Proposals ..

3 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate lower Thur ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate lower Thursday

3 minutes ago
 US Envoy visits SSU's headquarters

US Envoy visits SSU's headquarters

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>