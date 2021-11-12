UrduPoint.com

U.S. State Of New Mexico Sees Surging COVID-19 Cases: NYT

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:48 PM

The U.S. state of New Mexico saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases despite its relatively high vaccination rate, The New York Times has reported

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The U.S. state of New Mexico saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases despite its relatively high vaccination rate, The New York Times has reported.

The past couple of months have seen COVID-19 cases rise rapidly, plateaued and are now rising again, the report said on Wednesday.

Over the past two weeks, new daily cases per person has soared 48 percent compared with a 6 percent increase nationwide, according to a New York Times database.

