UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Approve Pfizer Vaccine For Children Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

US to approve Pfizer vaccine for children next week

The US' Food and Drug Administration will approve Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 next week, according to a report on Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :- The US' food and Drug Administration will approve Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 next week, according to a report on Tuesday.

The FDA is currently reviewing scientific data provided by US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer about the vaccine, and it is set to amend its emergency use authorization by early next week, a government official told CNN.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced on March 31 its coronavirus vaccine BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses among 12 to 15 years of age in a Phase 3 trial that included 2,260 adolescents.

Another American pharma firm Moderna has also been testing vaccines in children as young as 6 months.

They are expected to ask the FDA for approval in infants and children later this year.

Almost 313 million doses have been distributed in the US, while 247 million have been administered as of Monday. So far, 105.5 million people, or 31.8% of the population, have received two doses, according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 32 million cases have been recorded in the US since the start of the pandemic with over 577,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Global cases are at 153.5 million, while more than 3.2 million have lost their lives.

Related Topics

German Young March From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

28 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

34 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.