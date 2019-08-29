USAID Director hopeful about achieving goal to prevent maternal, child deaths in Sindh

(@imziishan)

Director, United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) for Sindh and Balochistan Michael Hryshchyshyn on Thursday expressed his hope that together with their working partners they can achieve the ultimate goal of comprehensively preventing maternal and child deaths in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Director, United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) for Sindh and Balochistan Michael Hryshchyshyn on Thursday expressed his hope that together with their working partners they can achieve the ultimate goal of comprehensively preventing maternal and child deaths in Sindh

He said this while speaking at a conference to disseminate the key findings from successful interventions of the USAID flagship Maternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP) to improve maternal and child survival in Sindh province here.

"I am impressed not only by the accomplishments so far, but also by the dedication and innovative solutions used by the provincial government to achieve their targets," Michael Hryshchyshyn said.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and other notables were also present.

The conference highlighted MCSP's contributions in improving health by enhancing accessibility, availability and utilization of family planning services.

During the past three years MCSP, working with ministries of health and population welfare, introduced and supported high-impact Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (RMNCH) interventions with the ultimate goal of averting maternal and child deaths.

These included the development of learning resource packages for clinical monitoring and client follow-up, training of master trainers; improving women's access and developing standard procedures.

The program has also oriented and educated population welfare officials and developed guidelines and monitoring mechanisms.

Further, it has helped establish antenatal counselling corners at government identified facilities for providing family planning counselling services.

The program was funded by the U.S. government through a $5.6million (approximately Rs 896 million) grant.