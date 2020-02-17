UrduPoint.com
Using The Body's Natural Cycle To Improve Shift Workers' Health

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:15 PM

Using the body's natural cycle to improve shift workers' health

The disruption to shift workers' natural bodily rhythms may play a part in their increased risk of disease, according to a new study.Working at night has adverse health effects. New research shows how to offset them

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) The disruption to shift workers' natural bodily rhythms may play a part in their increased risk of disease, according to a new study.Working at night has adverse health effects.

New research shows how to offset them.Every human body runs on a 24-hour clock. This system, known as the circadian rhythm, uses factors such as daylight to determine when a person sleeps and wake.Digging deeperPreviously, researchers believed that the lifestyle habits that tend to go hand-in-hand with shift work was responsible for this increased risk.

However, no solid evidence exists to back up this belief.Examining a number of studies and clinical trials from 2018, the review authors used the findings to propose ways of reducing the circadian impact of shift work, such as optimizing sleep and diet.Improving general healthGood quality sleep is one of the simplest ways to prevent detrimental health effects.

Shift workers themselves should try to sleep for 7-8 hours at the same time every day, suggests Kulkarni.

In order to aid the body's natural cycle, workers should try to sleep in the evening, or as close to the evening as possible.

They can take naps earlier on, and these should last between 20 and 120 minutes.Moving away from rotating shift patterns is one way employers can help in this area. Kulkarni also suggests that employers should ensure that shifts begin before midnight and last for no longer than 11 hours.The importance of lightThese three factors are not the only lifestyle choices that may benefit shift workers.Sufficient light exposure may also help.

Certain light sources can alter a person's circadian rhythm to their advantage.Not forgetting medicineKulkarni and colleagues also believe that medical treatment is of interest.Medications that help control the sleep cycle, such as certain benzodiazepines and antidepressants, may benefit people at risk of metabolic syndrome.Similarly, a physical technique called osteopathic manipulative treatment can reduce the amount of time shift workers spend trying to fall asleep.

