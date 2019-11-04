UrduPoint.com
Usman Thalassaemia Centre Inaugurated In Vehari

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

Usman Thalassaemia Centre inaugurated in Vehari

Chairman Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi and mother of a brave Thalassaemia patient Usman jointly inaugurated Usman Thalassaemia Centre at the children ward of DHQ hospital here on Monday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi and mother of a brave Thalassaemia patient Usman jointly inaugurated Usman Thalassaemia Centre at the children ward of DHQ hospital here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, In-charge Usman Thalassaemia centre Dr Qurratul Ain and other officials were present.

Talking to the media, Bappi said that the centre was named after the brave thalassaemia patient Usman who fought the disease till last and PBM registered around 1800 Thalassaemia affected children after his motivational speeches he had delivered at different ceremonies. Late Usman lit a beacon of hope for the thalassaemia patient kids, he added.

Aon Abbas Bappi said that government was adopting special measures to provide treatment facilities to children affected by Thalassaemia.

He said that PBM would bear the expenses of medicines for Thalassaemia patients registered at the newly established centre in Vehari.

He said that PBM can arrange funding for treatment of Thalassaemia affected children and added that blood would have to be donated by the people.

He appealed to the people to donate blood for the patients and also asked politicians, officials and community leaders to run advocacy campaign encouraging blood donations.

He said that government was taking numerous steps to support the poor segments of society. However, he added, Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a social welfare state like that of the state of Madina needed enthusiastic support from the community and appealed to the people to do whatever they can to help the people in trouble.

He also distributed gifts among the patient kids.

