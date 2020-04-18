UrduPoint.com
UVAS Lab Begins Testing Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:59 PM

UVAS lab begins testing coronavirus

The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has begun conducting diagnostic tests for coronavirus (COVID-19)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020) The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has begun conducting diagnostic tests for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The UVAS lab has successfully processed the first batch of 205 coronavirus suspected samples received from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad visited the laboratory, inspected the testing processand appreciated Prof DrTahirYaqub, Chairman Department of Microbiology, and his team for their contribution to this noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof NasimAhmad said that the UVASis committed to contributing to the best of its capabilities to the disease diagnostic and control efforts of the government in the fight against coronavirus.
Earlier, the Punjab Governor had inaugurated the lab for emerging pathogens developed by the Department of Microbiology of UVASto enhance the disease diagnostic capabilities of the Punjab government. The Punjab Healthcare Commission evaluated the laboratory and approved it for the COVID-19 testing.

