Uzbekistan Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 33 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Uzbekistan's Health Ministry has confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the overall number of cases in the Central Asian country to 33.

"Coronavirus was confirmed in nine more relatives who came into contact with infected patients.

The information about a citizen who recently arrived from abroad being infected was also confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

Globally, more than 245,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including over 10,000 virus-related fatalities and more than 86,000 recoveries.