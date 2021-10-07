Joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service said on Thursday, following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service said on Thursday, following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They acknowledged with satisfaction the dynamic development of interaction in all areas. Bilateral trade is growing steadily, as well as the scale of industrial cooperation, which includes new projects with participation of Uzbekistan's and Russia's leading enterprises and banks. Joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine was launched," the presidential press service said.