UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Mirziyoyev's Office

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:53 PM

Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Mirziyoyev's Office

Joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service said on Thursday, following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was launched in Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service said on Thursday, following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They acknowledged with satisfaction the dynamic development of interaction in all areas. Bilateral trade is growing steadily, as well as the scale of industrial cooperation, which includes new projects with participation of Uzbekistan's and Russia's leading enterprises and banks. Joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine was launched," the presidential press service said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan All

Recent Stories

China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Compe ..

China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'

30 seconds ago
 Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1 ..

Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1

32 seconds ago
 Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of lif ..

Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of life, property in Balochistan

34 seconds ago
 Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid le ..

Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

9 minutes ago
 Turkish Police Detain Russian Wanted by Interpol f ..

Turkish Police Detain Russian Wanted by Interpol for Links to Islamic State - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in sargodha

Man shot dead in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.