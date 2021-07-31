UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Logs 924 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:44 PM

Uzbekistan's COVID-19 caseload rose to 129,327 after 924 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count this year, the health ministry said on Saturday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Uzbekistan's COVID-19 caseload rose to 129,327 after 924 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count this year, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, eight new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide death toll to 874.

So far, more than 7 million doses of vaccines have been administered and nearly 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added.

