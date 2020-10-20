UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Plans To Allocate Almost 2 Billion USD To Healthcare System In 2021

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:49 PM

Uzbekistan plans to allocate almost 2 billion USD to healthcare system in 2021

Uzbekistan is planning to allocate 1.9 billion U.S. dollars to the healthcare system in 2021 amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, president's press service said Tuesday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan is planning to allocate 1.9 billion U.S. Dollars to the healthcare system in 2021 amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, president's press service said Tuesday.

During a government meeting to discuss the parameters of the state budget for 2021, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the need to take into account the ongoing pandemic and the decline of global economic activity, said the press service.

Of the 1.9 billion dollars, 289 million dollars will be allocated for implementing measures to combat the virus, and 173 million dollars for purchasing medicines, it said.

Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous nation with 34 million people, has allocated 1.2 billion dollars this year to fight the pandemic, the government said.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 63,737 COVID-19 cases with 533 deaths and 60,717 recoveries.

Related Topics

Budget Uzbekistan Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's head coach Lalchand Rajpur barred from ..

9 minutes ago

Shahzado Khaskheli wears Turban of Chief by commun ..

56 seconds ago

1 million Thais to travel within country during Lo ..

59 seconds ago

Air Still Leaking From Russia's ISS Module Despite ..

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,597,063, death to ..

10 minutes ago

Death toll from floods, landslides in central Viet ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.