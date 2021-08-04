UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:47 PM

The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 923 in the past 24 hours to 132,901, the health ministry said Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 923 in the past 24 hours to 132,901, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Central Asian nation reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 901.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday said that vaccination is the most important method of protecting against the coronavirus.

So far, over 8 million doses of vaccines have been administered, and more than 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added.

