Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since January

The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 843 in the past 24 hours to 126,627, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said Wednesday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 843 in the past 24 hours to 126,627, the highest daily count since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation also reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 853.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that over 6 million doses of vaccines have been used, and more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated.