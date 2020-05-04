(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Uzbekistan has risen by 11 over the preceding 24 hours to 2,160, the country's Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday.

"As of 10:00 [local time, 05:00 GMT] on May 4, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan is 2,160," the ministry said in a post on Telegram, up from 2,149 on Sunday.

In terms of the daily rise in case numbers, Monday's increase is a significant drop from the 31 new cases announced on Sunday, and the 32 new positive tests reported on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 10, and 1,319 people have been discharged, according to the ministry.

The first case of the disease in the country was reported on March 15, identified as a woman who had recently returned from France.

Stringent self-isolation measures to curb the spread of the disease entered force on April 1 but were eased on Thursday. Citizens are now allowed to take walks in their courtyards and may travel to work, stores, pharmacies and hospitals using personal transport at certain hours.