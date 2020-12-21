Uzbekistan reported 115 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 76,048, the country's health ministry said Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan reported 115 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 76,048, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The death toll in the country stands at 612, while a total of 73,339 people have recovered, according to the ministry.

Last week, Uzbekistan banned ministries, state organizations and companies with state shares to hold parties for the new year.

Uzbekistan reported its first COVID-19 case on March 15.