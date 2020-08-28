UrduPoint.com
V-shaped Recovery Underway In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:54 PM

A "pretty solid V-shaped recovery" is underway in China, BHP Group CEO Mike Henry has said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" business show

In July, China imported a record 112.65 million metric tons of iron ore, 24 percent up year-on-year, according to the CEO of the world's largest miner.

"The (Chinese) government has stepped in with some stimulus that we expect is going to create further momentum through to next Calendar year. So things are looking pretty positive and pretty resilient," Henry was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Despite the economic impacts of COVID-19, Henry foresees that it will take one year or so for the world to get back to the pre-COVID level and two or three years to get back fully on the track.

In July, BHP released production details for the year ending June 30, reporting a 4-percent rise in iron ore production to a record 248 million metric tons.

