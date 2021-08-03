UrduPoint.com

Vaccinated Not To Develop Severe Symptoms Of Coronavirus

President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh, Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar has said that people should get vaccinated so that they would not develop severe symptoms of COVID-19 incase if they contracted with virus

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that more than 90 percent of total patients admitted in hospitals were non-vaccinated,he observed, informing that the vaccinated persons would develop mild symptoms if they contracted virus.

The people should get vaccinated as soon as possible which was only way to contain spread of virus in the country, Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar said.

Besides, the government should launch the awareness drive to educate the people about benefits of vaccinations, he informed, adding that all stakeholders including religious scholars should also be collaborated for this cause.

Furthermore, the provincial government should ensure implementation of COVID SOPs in the province, he reiterated. It would also help to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the province, Dr.

Azhar articulated.

Another senior Doctor, Dr. Jaipal Chhabbria said that mass vaccination was protecting the lives of the people and suggested that the provincial government should ensure proper arrangement at designated COVID centers.

It has been observed that the rush at vaccination centers and long queues have been witnessed at the centers which has brought hardship to the people in the province especially Karachi, he said.

He advised that number of vaccination centers should be increased to facilitate the people in the province. Even vaccination centers should be established at Union Councils level, he added.

He further said that the government was banning various facilities in the country for those who were non-vaccinated, suggesting that people should not refuse to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 cases were rising.

According to the statement issued by Sindh government Monday, COVID-19 has claimed 36 more patients and infected 1,847 others, he recounted.

