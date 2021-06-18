Vaccinated travelers still need to comply with COVID-19 measures to enter Laos

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) --:Everyone entering Laos must comply with all of the standard COVID-19 prevention and control measures, even if they have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Lao health authorities said Friday.

Vaccinated travelers still need to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival in Laos, local daily Vientiane Times on Friday quoted Director General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepaseuth Ounaphome, as saying.

"We have not introduced a special policy to shorten the quarantine period," Phonepaseuth said.

Lao authorities have asked the World Health Organization (WHO) in Laos to provide guidance in this regard, he added.

The WHO has not recommended any reduction in the quarantine period so Lao authorities are continuing to comply with WHO's current recommendations, he added.

However, people who had received two doses of a vaccine would benefit from a special policy on domestic travel, in line with the government's COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Under these rules, passenger transport by air and road between Lao capital Vientiane and the provinces is only permitted for people who have had two vaccinations at least one month prior to travel. These individuals will also not need to spend 14 days in quarantine.