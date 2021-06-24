Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

The anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign was ongoing successfully across Punjab as 178,354 citizens got vaccinated in the last 24 hours at 669 vaccination centers in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign was ongoing successfully across Punjab as 178,354 citizens got vaccinated in the last 24 hours at 669 vaccination centers in the province.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department spokesperson on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated citizens has reached 7,487,958.

So far, 855,553 healthcare workers across Punjab have been administered with the vaccine, and 6,590,946 other citizens got vaccinated.

Walk-in vaccination facility was being provided to all people over the age of 18 across the province.

P&SHD Secretary Sarah Aslam informed that there was no shortage of vaccine in the province and currently 1,735,503 doses of vaccine were in stock collectively at all vaccination centers in Punjab.

As many as 2606 citizens have received home vaccination facility. So far 170 prisoners and 145 foreigners also got vaccinated.

Citizens can contact 1033 for any information about vaccines or vaccination procedure,said the spokesman.