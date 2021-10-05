Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in educational institutions

On the instructions of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), the process of vaccinating students against coronavirus is underway in various educational institutions of the provincial capital

QUETTA, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :On the instructions of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), the process of vaccinating students against coronavirus is underway in various educational institutions of the provincial capital.

Head of the Emergency Rescue Team, Abdul Qayyum told on Tuesday told APP that his team has been vaccinating female students at the institute on a daily basis since September 28, adding, there are 5,000 female students in the institute who are of the prescribed age for vaccination.

"So far, 600 female students have been vaccinated with the first dose while most of the female students are also getting vaccination from other centers as well", he added.

He said that the team of 1122 will be present in this institution till the completion of vaccination of all the female students saying now 150 to 200 female students are being vaccinated against coronavirus every day.