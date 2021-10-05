UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 Underway In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:16 PM

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in educational institutions

On the instructions of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), the process of vaccinating students against coronavirus is underway in various educational institutions of the provincial capital

QUETTA, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :On the instructions of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), the process of vaccinating students against coronavirus is underway in various educational institutions of the provincial capital.

Head of the Emergency Rescue Team, Abdul Qayyum told on Tuesday told APP that his team has been vaccinating female students at the institute on a daily basis since September 28, adding, there are 5,000 female students in the institute who are of the prescribed age for vaccination.

"So far, 600 female students have been vaccinated with the first dose while most of the female students are also getting vaccination from other centers as well", he added.

He said that the team of 1122 will be present in this institution till the completion of vaccination of all the female students saying now 150 to 200 female students are being vaccinated against coronavirus every day.

Related Topics

September Rescue 1122 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

11 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on ..

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

27 minutes ago
 AC Ibrahim inaugurates anti-corona vaccination cen ..

AC Ibrahim inaugurates anti-corona vaccination centers in Khuzdar

46 seconds ago
 Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Risalpur

Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Risalpur

48 seconds ago
 Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's s ..

Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's success: FGTA

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.