Vaccination Campaign Must Adapt Message to Audience to Reach More People - Belgian Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

The government should tailor their message on the importance of vaccination to convince the entire population rather than some parts of it, Jean-Luc Gala, a professor of immunology at Belgium's UCLouvain university and on-the-ground expert of virus treatment, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The government should tailor their message on the importance of vaccination to convince the entire population rather than some parts of it, Jean-Luc Gala, a professor of immunology at Belgium's UCLouvain university and on-the-ground expert of virus treatment, told Sputnik.

In Belgium, about 70% of the population is vaccinated with two doses, but the rates of vaccination differ across the country. In Flanders, it's 78%, in Wallonia 67%, in Brussels 50%, in East Cantons 62%. The situation in Brussels, Gala says, is clearer if you look at different districts: a rich borough such as Uccle is above 70%, while Molenbeek, a poorer neighborhood with a significant immigrant community, is at about 30%. Income level and cultural differences play a part in the "relative failure of vaccination campaigns," Gala believes.

"So the governments should really adapt their message to the different communities and different languages, using their 'influencers' to convey the vaccination message in the best way possible," the immunology professor said.

Age is another factor that should be taken into consideration, as young people "don't care about vaccination and don't feel they are concerned," the professor said, adding that a health pass that limits a person's access to public places unless they are vaccinated, would be a good incentive for the young.

Health passes have not been universally welcomed, however. In France, their introduction led to several weekends of protests.

Under the health pass system, many public places are available only to those who can show proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test. Those tests are only valid for a few days and are either costly or may take time to obtain. For France Miqueljean, a mother of two and an active member of the French "National League for the Freedom of Vaccinations," this situation "constitutes a hidden obligation to get vaccinated."

Miqueljean pointed out that, unlike some of the protestors, she was not against all of the vaccines, she just didn't want her children to "become guinea pigs for pharmaceutical laboratories."

"We don't have the necessary hindsight; these vaccines were conceived and produced in such a short time and with such innovative techniques that the medical world needs much more time to analyze their possible side effects," Miqueljean said.

At the same time, the efficiency of the vaccination campaign is particularly important given that new variants of COVID-19 are more transmissible, which makes vaccination of the entire population "indispensable," Gala said. According to the immunology expert, "it is not 70% that must be vaccinated but 90% plus."